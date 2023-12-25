Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE DG opened at $132.21 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $251.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.84.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC upgraded Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

