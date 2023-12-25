Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,256 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for about 2.8% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:D traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $46.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,624,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average of $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.22%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

