Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPG. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 51.81%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 47.39%.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Christina Tan sold 5,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $250,490.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,509.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,363.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christina Tan sold 5,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $250,490.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,129 shares of company stock worth $2,901,386. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth $745,743,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 79.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dorian LPG by 43.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

