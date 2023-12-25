DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRD

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

NYSE:DRD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.12. 240,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,645. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. DRDGOLD has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 1.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,060,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,298,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 6.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,161,000 after acquiring an additional 93,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 52,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 1.4% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 431,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.