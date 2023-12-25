Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.75 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

DIR.UN opened at C$13.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 1.23. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$11.47 and a 12-month high of C$15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

