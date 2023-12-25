Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stake Boosted by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,050 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $13.43. 1,118,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,535. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 321.21%.

DEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $105,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,166.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

