Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESTC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Get Elastic alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Elastic

Insider Activity at Elastic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

In related news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $115,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Elastic news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at $524,776,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,867 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,115. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 6.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 19.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Elastic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Elastic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 10.9% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Price Performance

Elastic stock opened at $112.85 on Monday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $118.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.