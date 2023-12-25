Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $466.59. 613,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $521.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $465.26 and its 200-day moving average is $456.70.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

