Ellenbecker Investment Group Boosts Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group owned 0.24% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 305,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,692,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

UCON stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.69. The company had a trading volume of 681,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,044. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

