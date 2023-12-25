Ellenbecker Investment Group Buys 379 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,368,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.47 and its 200 day moving average is $214.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

