Ellenbecker Investment Group Buys Shares of 543 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Raymond James began coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $527.94.

KLA Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $582.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $525.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.34. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $593.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

