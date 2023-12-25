Ellenbecker Investment Group Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,690,000 after buying an additional 1,785,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,084,000 after purchasing an additional 401,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,681,000 after purchasing an additional 563,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,108,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,849. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

