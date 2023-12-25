Ellenbecker Investment Group Purchases New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after acquiring an additional 531,666,682 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 236.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 111.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,596,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,100,000 after acquiring an additional 842,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.10. 1,754,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,837. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The stock has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.01 and its 200 day moving average is $181.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

