Ellenbecker Investment Group Raises Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BMO traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.23. 630,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,536. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.98 and a 1-year high of $102.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $1.1137 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.