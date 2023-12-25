Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 20,696 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lessened its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,696 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group owned approximately 0.06% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,863,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,280,000 after buying an additional 5,831,363 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,120,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,621,000 after buying an additional 1,201,006 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,576,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,316,000 after buying an additional 190,271 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,058,000 after buying an additional 135,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,486,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,289,000 after buying an additional 211,148 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PULS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,997. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

