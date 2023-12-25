Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 422 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ellenbecker Investment Group reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,065,000 after acquiring an additional 426,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,662,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,237,000 after acquiring an additional 328,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $231.58. 593,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,037. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.59 and a 200-day moving average of $216.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $233.14. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.