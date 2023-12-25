Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 668 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.28. 2,599,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,204. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.15. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $165.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.