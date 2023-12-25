Ellenbecker Investment Group Trims Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 87,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after buying an additional 45,720 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 18,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $107.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,660. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

