Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESBA opened at $9.30 on Thursday. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESBA. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.