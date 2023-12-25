Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Cut by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Corp ON grew its position in Enbridge by 13.4% in the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,042,000 after buying an additional 216,728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Enbridge by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,828,000 after buying an additional 536,316 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,463,000 after buying an additional 652,769 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 538,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after buying an additional 71,322 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,308 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.06. 3,414,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,539,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

