Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Buys Shares of 2,700 Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Green Plains accounts for about 0.0% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Green Plains Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $25.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.65. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.31 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. Green Plains’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, CEO Todd A. Becker acquired 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 695,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,049,508.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James D. Anderson bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker bought 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $125,070.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 695,386 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,508.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,879 shares of company stock valued at $206,763. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Green Plains

Green Plains Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Articles

