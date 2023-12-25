Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) by 330.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,322,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783,368 shares during the quarter. Lilium makes up 0.4% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Lilium were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LILM. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lilium by 1,114.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,934 shares during the last quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Lilium by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 4,672,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,011 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Lilium by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,711 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 1st quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 4th quarter worth about $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Stock Performance

Lilium stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. Lilium has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

Lilium Company Profile

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

