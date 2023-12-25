ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL) versus Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Critical Contrast

ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) and Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ESGL and Quest Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESGL 0 0 0 0 N/A Quest Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00

Quest Resource has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.41%. Given Quest Resource’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than ESGL.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ESGL has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Resource has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

32.2% of Quest Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of ESGL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Quest Resource shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ESGL and Quest Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESGL N/A -79.97% -1.09% Quest Resource -2.95% 3.19% 1.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ESGL and Quest Resource’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESGL $5.41 million 0.93 -$520,000.00 N/A N/A Quest Resource $281.29 million 0.50 -$6.05 million ($0.41) -16.98

ESGL has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quest Resource.

Summary

Quest Resource beats ESGL on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESGL

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes. It also provides antifreeze and windshield washer fluid, dumpster and compacting equipment, and other minor ancillary services. In addition, the company offers landfill diversion services. Its services focus on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, grocers, and other retailers; automotive maintenance, quick lube, dealerships, and collision repair; transportation, logistics, and internal fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; restaurant chains and food operations; and construction and demolition projects. The company markets its services to automotive, manufacturing, hospitality and retail, construction and demolition, and commercial and multi-family property management industries through direct sales force and strategic partnerships. The company was formerly known as Infinity Resources Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Quest Resource Holding Corporation in October 2013. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is headquartered in The Colony, Texas.

