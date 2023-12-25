Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.97. The company had a trading volume of 318,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

