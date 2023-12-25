Evercore ISI Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $100.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.59.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $87.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $477,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,745,359.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,218,843. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 58,309.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 37,766.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.