Evercore ISI Lowers Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Price Target to $15.00

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RLYB. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Rallybio from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rallybio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rallybio

Rallybio Stock Performance

Rallybio stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $99.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Rallybio will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rallybio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Rallybio by 312.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Rallybio by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Rallybio by 631.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rallybio by 124.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rallybio by 134.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.