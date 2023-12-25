Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EXC. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.26. 5,795,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,667,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87. Exelon has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

