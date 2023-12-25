Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires 989 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Crown Castle by 186.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,979 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 13,535.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 2,296.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.83. 1,412,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,630. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.53.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

