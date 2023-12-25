Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Boosts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $71.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,018,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average of $76.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $96.16.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

