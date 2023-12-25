Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.09. 245,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,863. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

