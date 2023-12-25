Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Buys 11,147 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 890.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,496,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

EFA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,184,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,848,730. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.29 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

