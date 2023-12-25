Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.8% in the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.55. 26,740,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,595,535. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

