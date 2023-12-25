Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Grows Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.24. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $125.91. The company has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.98%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,461,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ICE

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.