Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 401.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after buying an additional 7,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after buying an additional 3,835,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,136,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,990,000 after buying an additional 1,168,230 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $55.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,296,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,874. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

