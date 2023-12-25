Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after acquiring an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,958. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,116. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.