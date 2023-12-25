Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $1.37 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

PPL Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE PPL traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.82. 7,840,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,584,736. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

