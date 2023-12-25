Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV traded up $2.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $466.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $465.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.70. The firm has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $521.86.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

