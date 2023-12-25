Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after acquiring an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Valero Energy by 96.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,197,000 after purchasing an additional 240,664 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,279,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,966. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.10. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

