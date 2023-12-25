Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $143,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 283.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $82.01 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

