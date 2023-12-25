Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA decreased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for about 1.7% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 310.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, McBroom & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 28,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.06. 927,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,847. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72.
Nucor Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.
