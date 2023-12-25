Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Increases Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in FMC were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of FMC by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 124,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 18,019 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.44.

FMC Stock Up 1.0 %

FMC stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.74. 1,655,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,469. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $133.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.