Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 206 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,263,000 after acquiring an additional 208,026 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 41,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.41. 5,800,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,759,547. The stock has a market cap of $151.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.47. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

