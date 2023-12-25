Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 547 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.74. 4,731,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,265,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.16.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 206,851 shares of company stock worth $10,825,858 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

