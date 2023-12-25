Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 850 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,335. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $240.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

