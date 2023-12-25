Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Takes $85,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.92. 1,867,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,749. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

