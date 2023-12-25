Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Trims Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in American Express were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,782,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.72. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $186.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Express

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.