Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Ferrari accounts for about 3.7% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ferrari worth $36,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

RACE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.36.

NYSE:RACE traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $334.62. 398,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,387. The company has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.25. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $209.88 and a 52-week high of $372.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

