Financial Analysis: AirBoss of America (ABSSF) versus Its Peers

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Free Report) is one of 146 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare AirBoss of America to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AirBoss of America and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AirBoss of America N/A N/A 9.21 AirBoss of America Competitors $4.04 billion $283.82 million 34.47

AirBoss of America’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AirBoss of America. AirBoss of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AirBoss of America N/A N/A N/A AirBoss of America Competitors -25.98% -36.09% -4.81%

Dividends

AirBoss of America pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. AirBoss of America pays out 45.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 99.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. AirBoss of America is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of AirBoss of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AirBoss of America and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AirBoss of America 0 1 1 0 2.50 AirBoss of America Competitors 905 3865 5100 49 2.43

AirBoss of America currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 678.04%. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 20.20%. Given AirBoss of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AirBoss of America is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

AirBoss of America beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the development and manufacture of custom rubber formulations and compounds, calendered and extruded materials, and molded products for use in various applications and industries, including automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas. The Engineered Products segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells rubber, synthetic rubber, and rubber-to-metal bonded products that are used to eliminate or control undesired vibration and noise for use in automotive, electric vehicle, heavy truck and off-highway, industrial, and defense industries. The company was formerly known as IATCO Industries Inc. and changed its name to AirBoss of America Corp. in April 1994. AirBoss of America Corp. is headquartered in Newmarket, Canada.

