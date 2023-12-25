Financial Comparison: Chariot (OIGLF) & The Competition

Chariot (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Free Report) is one of 392 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Chariot to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chariot and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chariot N/A N/A -0.62 Chariot Competitors $1.50 billion $441.20 million -26.58

Chariot’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Chariot. Chariot is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

5.2% of Chariot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Chariot and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chariot N/A N/A N/A Chariot Competitors 162.40% 6.24% 4.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chariot and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chariot 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chariot Competitors 1099 6683 11721 413 2.57

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 23.66%. Given Chariot’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chariot has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Chariot peers beat Chariot on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Chariot

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers. It also focuses on mining power projects in Africa. The company was formerly known as Chariot Oil & Gas Limited and changed its name to Chariot Limited in June 2021. Chariot Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

