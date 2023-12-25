Financial Comparison: Qudian (NYSE:QD) & Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG)

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) and Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bit Origin shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Qudian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Bit Origin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Qudian has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Origin has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian $397.53 million 1.25 -$52.48 million $0.39 5.49 Bit Origin $6.26 million 2.23 -$28.22 million N/A N/A

This table compares Qudian and Bit Origin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bit Origin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qudian.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Qudian and Bit Origin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A Bit Origin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Qudian and Bit Origin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian 300.04% 5.57% 5.29% Bit Origin N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Qudian beats Bit Origin on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

